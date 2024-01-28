Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

