Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

