Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $422.28 million and approximately $98.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001417 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 643,336,022 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.