Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Up 6.4%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.40. 95,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 634,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,600 shares of company stock worth $1,666,274 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after buying an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

