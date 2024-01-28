TELUS (TSE:T) Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.77.

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.35. 1,506,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,621. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.61.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0489987 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

