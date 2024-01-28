Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Eight Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.