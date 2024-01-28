TD Cowen Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,484,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

