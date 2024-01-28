TD Cowen Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $65.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAL. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

