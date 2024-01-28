Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

