Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 15th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Targa Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.81 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,702 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

