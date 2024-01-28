TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 11.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.62. 6,268,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,005,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,633,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after buying an additional 2,710,826 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $24,353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,253,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

