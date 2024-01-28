T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TMUS opened at $162.16 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
