T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.16 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.