T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.16. 8,882,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.