Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,781,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.94. 550,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,943. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average is $143.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

