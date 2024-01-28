Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after buying an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $38.79 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

