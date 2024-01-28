Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

SYF stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

