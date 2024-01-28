Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYF. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

