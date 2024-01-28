SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

