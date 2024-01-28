SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
