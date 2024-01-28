Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 673,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.