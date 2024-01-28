Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stride

Stride Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 34.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at $113,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 5.2% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 126.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.