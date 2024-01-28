StockNews.com Upgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Buy

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 476,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

