StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,090. The company has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.