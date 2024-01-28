StockNews.com Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $142.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

