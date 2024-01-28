StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of WYY stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
