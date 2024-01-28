StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of WYY stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

