StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of X opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.