StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,823,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,674. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in Invitae by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 179,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 679,672 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 349.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

