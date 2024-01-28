StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Desktop Metal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 646.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 50.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 28.4% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.