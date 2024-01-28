StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of DM opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Articles
