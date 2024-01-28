StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 2.7 %

Aeterna Zentaris stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

