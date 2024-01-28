StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,988. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

