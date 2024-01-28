Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 39,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 16,658 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

