Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$82.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.30 million.
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
