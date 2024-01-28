Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$20.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.38.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
