Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$20.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.38.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.35. 184,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,887. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.94 and a 12 month high of C$19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

