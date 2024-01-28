Stifel Nicolaus Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $60.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,619. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after buying an additional 153,415 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 786,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

