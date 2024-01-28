Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $184.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.