Stephens Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $24.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 624,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,641. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veritex by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

