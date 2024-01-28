Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of Steel Partners stock remained flat at $37.62 on Thursday. 84 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $801.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28,926.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,072.38. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $48.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
