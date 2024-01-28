Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of Steel Partners stock remained flat at $37.62 on Thursday. 84 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $801.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28,926.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,072.38. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

