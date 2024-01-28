Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Lowered to $119.00 at UBS Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after buying an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

