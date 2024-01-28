Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

