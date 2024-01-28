SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SP. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

SP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 117,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

