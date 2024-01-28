Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 178.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 361,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 526.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

