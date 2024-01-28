South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

