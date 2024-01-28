Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 3,340 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $84,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

