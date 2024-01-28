Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $95.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.13. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.