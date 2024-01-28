Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Sono-Tek Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 million, a PE ratio of 81.43 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sono-Tek
In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,151 shares of company stock valued at $117,940 in the last 90 days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.