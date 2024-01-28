SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

