SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.77.

SLG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 969,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

