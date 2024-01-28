Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 13,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

