Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 13,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
