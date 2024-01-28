Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $22.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 581,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

