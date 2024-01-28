Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $17.05 on Friday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

