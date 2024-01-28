Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 373.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SMAWF traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.23. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $125.53 and a 12 month high of $189.53.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

